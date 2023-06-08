Peel Lifeboat responded to a Coastguard request at 1am to assist a yacht in difficulty.
The 10-metre boat, with three people aboard, was on its way from Peel to Carrickfergus in Northern Ireland.
For the third time in a week, volunteer coxswain Mike Faragher took command of the station’s Shannon-class lifeboat Frank and Brenda Winter to assist a stricken vessel.
Quickly locating the casualty in the dark, the lifeboat crew assessed the situation and established a tow, returning the yacht to the marina in Peel.
Peel’s crew members have seen considerable action already this month.
On June 1 they assisted an eight-metre boat on passage from Scotland to Peel that had suffered engine failure.
Two days later the lifeboat crew went to the aid of a RIB with engine problems.
Mr Faragher said: ‘In all three incidents, we decided that the best course of action was to tow the disabled vessels to safety in Peel. Towing requires considerable care, training and specialist equipment to ensure the safety of crew and casualties.
‘I am pleased we were able to put our training into action to achieve positive results for all.’
Peel’s Lifeboat operations manager Allen Corlett added: ‘It has been an especially busy time for our volunteers whether serving ashore or afloat. I want to thank them for their continued commitment to ongoing training and their willingness to respond to calls for help whatever the time of day or night.’
He continued: ‘With more people enjoying the recent good weather on the water or along our coast, it is a good time to remind everyone to be prepared before setting out, to let others know of their plans, to ensure their vessel is in good working order, that they have appropriate safety equipment, including life jackets, and a means of communications.
‘Please remember that if you are in difficulty or see someone in trouble, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’