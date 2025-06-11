Port Erin RNLI lifeboat launched on Saturday afternoon (June 7) to assist two people stranded off the south-west coast of the Isle of Man after their vessel ran out of fuel.
The 5.5 metre boat became stuck just north of Fleshwick Bay, prompting a call to HM Coastguard Belfast.
At around 1.30pm, Port Erin RNLI’s inshore lifeboat B-813 Muriel and Leslie was launched, crewed by helm Tony Mitchell and volunteers Iain Wilkinson, Liam Farrar and Matthew Perry.
Conditions included a fresh Force 4-5 westerly wind as the lifeboat reached the scene.
The two individuals on board the broken-down vessel, who had only recently purchased the boat, were found safe and wearing lifejackets, though both were feeling seasick.
Although they had a VHF radio, the vessel was lacking other key safety equipment.
Concerned the boat could drift onto rocks, the crew took it under tow back to Port Erin, travelling at 4-5 knots with a crew member aboard to assist with securing the tow line.
On arrival in Port Erin Bay, the tow changed from stern to alongside before the vessel was brought safely to the jetty, where they were met by RNLI shore crew and the Port Erin Coastguard team. Due to the tide and weather, the vessel was later moved to Raglan Pier.
Helm Tony Mitchell said: ‘As we see an increase in pleasure craft in our inshore waters for the summer months, it is a timely reminder for vessel owners to always carry a means of calling for help, flotation devices for all on board, and to also ensure that there is adequate fuel onboard for the journey being undertaken.
‘Should something go wrong, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.’