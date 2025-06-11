Volunteers from Peel RNLI lifeboat crew launched into action on Monday evening (June 9) to assist a stricken yacht adrift in rough seas west of Contrary Head.
The 36ft ketch, carrying four people, had departed from Holyhead in North Wales en route to Peel when it became disabled around 7.30pm.
In challenging conditions, with winds gusting up to Force 7 and waves reaching 6 metres, the vessel’s rudder and propeller became entangled with debris, leaving it without power or steering.
Peel RNLI’s Shannon class lifeboat Frank and Brenda Winter, under the command of volunteer coxswain Mike Faragher, reached the casualty vessel shortly after.
‘Arriving on scene we checked the well-being of the people aboard the casualty vessel.
‘Considering their situation and the confused sea conditions it was determined that the safest way of assisting was to tow the vessel to Peel.
‘One of our volunteers went aboard to ensure the tow was set up properly.
‘The casualties took all the right steps when faced with this emergency.
‘They were wearing lifejackets and had contacted the Coastguard as soon as they realised they were in difficulty.’
The vessel was successfully towed back to Peel, and by 11.30pm the lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and made ready for its next call-out.
Peel Lifeboat Launch Authority, Stuart Blackley praised the team’s professionalism: ‘Successful rescues such as this demonstrate the value of regular training, especially in towing safely.
‘Our volunteers put in many hours of training to develop and practice skills essential to saving lives at sea.
‘But training would not be possible without the public’s generosity. We are grateful for our community’s ongoing support.’
Mr Blackley added that this incident is a reminder of the vital role RNLI volunteers play in ensuring safety at sea in Manx waters.