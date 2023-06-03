A lifeboat was called out to assist with an engine failure last night.
The eight-metre pleasure boat with a crew of two, which was on its way from Scotland to Peel, lost power 12 miles north of Peel.
Peel Lifeboat responded to the Coastguard's request at 8pm and , under the command of volunteer coxswain Mike Faragher, the station’s Shannon-class lifeboat Frank and Brenda Winter homed in on the boat’s location using radio direction finder.
Once on scene and finding the casualties well and wearing life jackets, the lifeboat crew assessed the situation and determined the 'best course of action' was to tow the stricken vessel.
Mike said: ‘This is the type of incident our volunteer crew prepare for. It was satisfying to be able to assist the casualties by putting our training into practice.’
After safely taking the casualty boat into Peel’s marina, the lifeboat returned to the station and was again ready for service by midnight.