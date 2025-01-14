The linkspan at Heysham normally used by Steam Packet ferries could be out of action until April.
Foot passengers have continued to be coached off the ferry after the linkspan was damaged in a collision with the Manxman back in August.
Peel Ports has apologised for the inconvenience and said it hopes repair works will be complete by April.
A spokesperson for Peel Ports Group said: ‘Since the linkspan at Heysham was damaged last year, we have been undertaking the necessary procurement process to allow for repair works to be carried out.
‘We are now at an advanced stage in that process, and currently we estimate that the repair works will be complete by April. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to users of the linkspan.’
A Steam Packet spokesperson said: ‘The Steam Packet Company has been liaising closely with Peel Ports since August and welcome the confirmation of this timeline.
‘The statement from Peel Ports gives us confidence that passengers travelling during peak travel periods after this date will not be impacted.
‘Whilst we’re always focused on delivering a great customer experience, we would like to thank everyone for their continuing patience and understanding while Peel Ports work to resolve the current situation.’
The Steam Packet Company’s flagship was struck by a strong gust of wind as it came into berth at Heysham Port in the early hours of Wednesday August 21.
No one was injured and as many waiting passengers as possible were brought back to the island on the Ben-my-Chree.
But the Manxman was holed above the waterline.
A temporary patch repair was carried out to enable the vessel to go back into service the following evening. A full repair was carried out when the ship went into dry dock at Cammell Laird’s in Birkenhead in October.
Following an inspection, the linkspan was put out of action. Since then, Steam Packet vessels have been using Heysham’s number two berth.
This has meant that coaches are being used to transport foot passengers to and from the terminal building.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson said shortly after the collision: ‘‘It was just really bad luck, there was a gust of wind that caught it at the wrong time.
‘It was a manoeuvre that the ship’s done loads of times. It is just unfortunate that the weather conditions on this occasion have caught it out. ‘