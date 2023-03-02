Lions Club International is recognised for its services to the public, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
WHO ARE YOU/WHAT DO YOU DO?
Lions Club is the world’s largest service organisation, having over 1.5 million members in 44,000 clubs in 240 countries who work together through community service to answer the needs that confront many local communities.
To describe what the Lions Club does for the island could be summed up by saying ‘we catch those who fall through the cracks’ but it goes much further.
Over the years the club has been instrumental in forming a pre-school group in Willaston, providing Zimmer lifts for district nurses, raising funds for a first aid post for St John Ambulance on Douglas Promenade, refurbishing the men’s lounge at Ellan Vannin Home, and providing a blood counting machine for Noble’s Hospital.
After the fire at Summerland, Lions Club members manned the enquiry telephone lines for the first 36 hours.
The first Lions Club mini bus was bought by the club for use in providing transport for long stay hospital patients on outings, community groups, and Scouts.
One of the most testing events that the club organised was the Air Show at Ronaldsway which involved bringing all manner of flying aircraft to the island including a display by the Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Fly Past.
In the noughties, Sir Norman Wisdom opened the Lions Club-sponsored Laxey School play area.
One of the more important projects which the club was happy to be the instigators of was the start of the supply and distribution of the Message in a Bottle campaign which, to date, has distributed some 22,000 bottles on the island.
In the plastic bottle is a form to be completed with your medical condition and medication, also included are two stickers. Put the completed form in the bottle, place the bottle in the fridge and put one of the stickers on your front door or other place visible from outside and the other on the fridge door. The emergency services are aware of the system so if called they know to look for the stickers and how best to help you.
We also collect toys at Christmas which are distributed by Housing Matters on our behalf.
The above is only a small selection of what the club have been involved with over the years but we are continuing with our support for the less fortunate members of our island community.
It may not make headlines but without this help a lot of people would be in a far worse situation than they currently are.
WHY/WHEN DID YOU FORM?
The Isle of Man Lions Club story begins in 1968 when two Lions Club members from across came to the island for business and got together with some local businessmen, persuading them to consider forming a Lions Club here.
The Isle of Man Lions Club received their charter to operate as a club later that year.
The first Lions Club Charter Night was held on April 11, 1969, with then-Lieutenant Governor Sir Peter Hyla Gawne Stallard.
A charter night is a yearly celebration on the date that the Lions Club received their charter.
The motto of Lions Clubs is ‘we serve’ and over the years the Isle of Man club has been around, we know the life of less fortunate residents has been enhanced.
It is a mixed blessing being a member as one minute you have a high when a successful activity is achieved, the next you are full of frustration when you know that the authorities who should know better fail to provide essential help to those in most need.
Without charities and the volunteers behind them, the island would be a much poorer place in which to live.
Much of the credit must go to the fantastic financial generosity of the Manx public who show that they really care.
WHAT HAS BEEN YOUR BIGGEST ACHIEVEMENT SINCE FORMING?
One of the club’s biggest achievements has been the formation of the Manx Children in Need fund (not to be confused with the BBC version of a similar name).
MCIN is a separate fund from the Lions Club account and exists to provide assistance to families with children and young people.
It’s very active and in great demand, taking a great deal of the club’s time and effort. All funds raised stay on the island and as club members are volunteers, nothing is taken out in the way of expenses or administration costs.
WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST GOAL FOR THE FUTURE?
The only ambition and goal for the future is that members of the Isle of Man Lions Club can continue, through expanded membership and with the continued financial support of the local population, to serve the Isle of Man community in the same, or even better ways as they have since 1968.
HOW CAN PEOPLE GET INVOLVED?
Membership of Lions Clubs is by invitation and is open to men and women from all walks of life.
The only criteria on membership is that you should have a genuine interest in improving the quality of life for the many on the island who are less fortunate.
There is a Friends of Lions group who, although not full members, pay a nominal amount to receive regular updates on the club’s activities and are invited to socials and to help at fundraising events.
Having a hands-on approach creates fun and fellowship which really encapsulates the spirit of being a Lion.
The time members give to Lions depends mainly on their own personal circumstances and on the community service activities the club undertakes.
Club meetings are scheduled for the first Wednesday in the month at the Palace Hotel when we have a meal but attending later for the business meeting is fine.
We have a social secretary who organises coffee mornings and other events throughout the year for members and their partners which are always great occasions for fun and developing friendships.
Being a Lion empowers you to help others in a way that no one person could do alone.
WHERE CAN PEOPLE FIND YOU AND DONATE?
Every pound raised by Lions Club goes directly to charity as all members are volunteers.
Being a Lion, you will make life better for others while enriching your own in the process.
The pandemic affected the fund-raising capabilities of the club and we are finding it difficult to maintain the help which we provide due to this reduction in funding.
Call the Lions Club on 661838 or if you wish to make a direct donation then we are happy to receive cheques or cash.
Send them to treasurer Graeme Snape at Cooill-ny-Greiney, Ballagale Close, Surby, Port Erin, IM9 6QL.
If you would like further information on becoming a member, call chairman Lion Graham Harvey on 629222, follow us on Facebook or go to our website, just key in Lions Club of the Isle of Man.