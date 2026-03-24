Manx National Heritage has confirmed that its historic visitor attractions will reopen for the 2026 season from Friday, March 27 through to Sunday, November 1.
Guided tours of historic locations in Castletown are also set to return on selected dates throughout the season.
These tours will include visits to the Nautical Museum, the Old House of Keys and the Old Grammar School, offering insights into the island’s parliamentary and maritime history.
During peak summer, extended opening hours will be in place at the Great Laxey Wheel. Additionally, several sites will be able to accommodate group visits and cruise ship tours, subject to prior arrangement.
Pauline Wall, head of operations for Manx National Heritage, commented: ‘Reopening our seasonal sites is always a highlight of the year.
‘It is wonderful to see our historic attractions come back to life as our teams, volunteers and supporters prepare to welcome visitors once again.
‘Manx National Heritage sites offer something for everyone, from exploring castles and heritage landscapes to discovering the stories, people and traditions that have shaped the Isle of Man.’
To find out more about the sites and when you can visit, you can go to https://manxnationalheritage.im/