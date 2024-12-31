A number of road closures will be in place for the start of the year including one which will be subject to disruption for nine months.
Glen Road in Laxey will be subject to rolling closures from January 6 until December 30 while drainage works are undertaken on behalf of the Department of Infrastructure. The road from Laxey Woollen Mills to the junction with Minorca Hill will be affected.
Strang Road in Braddan will also be subject to delays for almost a month with closures and parking prohibition in place from January 6 to February 3 to allow drainage works to take place.
Balleira Road in Kirk Michael will close for resurfacing works from January 6 to January 31 while Castle Mona Avenue in Douglas will also close from January 6 to February 14 for the same reason.
Meanwhile, the Castletown Road from Gansey to just before the entrance to Rushen Primary School will be face closures from January 6 to February 14 for resurfacing work. There will be no parking allowed at Shore Road/Beach Road to help with diverted traffic.
The junction of Finch Road and Prospect Hill will be the subject of electric cable replacement works by Manx Utilities which will take place from January 6 to February 21.
There will also be disruption on the Glen Helen Road with road closures in place from January 13 to January 17 for surveying works.
There will also be closures in place over the coming weeks at the likes of Cronk Grianagh, Port Soderick Glen Road, Glen Vine Road in Marown, Baldrine Road in Lonan and Ballaterson Road in Ballaugh. You can find out more here.