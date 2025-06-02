The £36,000 illuminated Triskelion light feature was only craned into position on the roundabout outside the Sea Terminal two weeks ago - but it is already showing signs of wear and tear.
A spokesperson for Douglas City Council said the damage was caused during installation and when the feature was in storage.
He said: ‘The column and head of the Three Legs landmark had been in storage for a number of years prior to installation.
‘While the feature was originally intended to be installed as part of the Promenade scheme by the Department of Infrastructure, this did not take place, and the council has since taken on the responsibility and funded the installation.
‘The surface marks and minor cracking observed on the structure are the result of a combination of wear sustained during the storage period and the handling involved in installation. This is not uncommon for features of this scale and nature.
‘Now that the structure is in place, the council plans to undertake remedial works, including repairs and repainting, following the conclusion of the TT festival.
‘Due to current traffic and access restrictions associated with the event, it is not possible to carry out this work in the immediate term.’
The new landmark welcomes visitors to the capital arriving off the Steam Packet ferry.