The Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson accused MHK Julie Edge of ‘challenging his authority’ during Tuesday morning’s sitting.
In a supplementary question from Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas regarding the recruitment of members to the Health Services Consultative Committee (HSCC), he used the word ‘stubborn’ when describing the Health Minister Lawrie Hooper’s conduct.
Juan Watterson SHK interrupted Mr Thomas and said: ‘I’m not going to have any members’ conduct challenged, and I emailed members yesterday to remind them of this. I’m going to be quite firm about it.’
Mr Hooper then described Mr Thomas’ comments as ‘inane’, which Mr Watterson also dismissed.
In the following supplementary question from Ms Edge, she said: ‘I’m glad to see you’re putting the rules down today Mr Speaker, you don’t always.’
Mr Watterson, raising his voice, said: ‘Resume your seat, resume your seat honourable member – if you’re going to challenge the chair then you’re not going to be entitled to ask questions.
‘I do always apply the rules and I apply them equally and fairly to all members – I'm not having the chair’s authority challenged, and that was a direct challenge to the chair’s authority.
‘After that, we will move on and I’m not giving you the chance to ask your question.’ Click the video above to listen to the audio of the verbal altercation.