And we’ve spent the last few weeks visiting every junior school in the island to take pictures of our littles ones.
Every class photo has now been published as part of our Little Starters series 2024.
The souvenir supplements feature eight pages of school photos.
Half of the photos half been published in the Isle of Man Examiner while half have been published in the Manx Independent.
Media Isle of Man editor Dion Jones said: ‘We’d like to thank all the staff and pupils for allowing us to attend the schools and take photos of the classes - we had a fantastic time.
‘Good luck to everyone in the class of 2024 for the coming school year.’
Both Little Starters editions are now in shops but you’ll have to be quick - they’re only on sale for the next few days.
Here’s a breakdown of which school photos are in which edition:
Isle of Man Examiner (published on November 5, 2024)
- Anagh Coar
- Andreas
- Arbory
- Ashley Hill
- Ballacottier
- Ballasalla
- Ballaugh
- Braddan
- Bunscoill Ghaelgagh
- Bunscoill Rhumsaa
- Cronk Y Berry
- Dhoon
- Foxdale
- Henry Bloom Noble
- Jurby
Manx Independent (published on November 7, 2024)
- Kewaigue
- Laxey
- Manor Park
- Marown
- Michael
- Onchan
- Peel Clothworkers'
- Rushen
- Scoill Phurt le Moirrey
- Scoill Vallajeelt
- Scoill yn Jubilee
- St John's
- St Mary's RC
- St Thomas' Church of England
- Sulby
- Victoria Road
- Willaston