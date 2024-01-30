The sitting commences at 10am.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover will be asking Julie Edge, Minister for Education, Sports and Culture, what financial support has been provided by the department to each of the three regional pools in the present financial year and in each of the previous four years.
Douglas South MHK Chris Thomas will be asking Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson what need and prioritisation for investment in education, sports and culture facilities he has received from the Department of Education, Sport and Culture as part of the Strategic Infrastructure Needs Assessment, and what Treasury has recommended or decided.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK, Jason Moorhouse will be asking Chief Minister Alfred Cannan what advice he has received from the government’s corporate communications team, and what has been learned, with regard to the first news releases from the DESC about a) the relationships and sex education curriculum and b) funding for the Southern Swimming Pool.
It comes after the DESC informed the Southern Pool it would recommend to close the facility on financial grounds, before making a u-turn and agreeing to provide the usual annual subvention to the pool.
Julie Edge this week said a leaked letter had led to things unfolding in the way that they have. But the pool board said it was the recommendation that had caused distress amongst employees, not the leaked letter.
Mr Moorhouse will also be asking Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan how many people will be protected by the Gas Regulation (Prevention of Disconnections) Order 2024. The new regulation which has now come into effect aims to safeguard vulnerable customers from gas disconnection during the winter.