Media Isle of Man is shining a light on lesser known charities in the island.
Formed in 1998, Isle of Man Live at Home was finally incorporated as a limited company in 2017, now known as Live at Home Schemes.
Its main current objective is to expand and offer more services to older people and adults in the island.
Its other objectives are to support older people in the island by providing services to improve physical and psychological wellbeing.
Isle of Man Live at Home’s vision is to provide a positive impact on the lives of older people and adults in the island and to help eliminate loneliness and isolation.
As part of its services, its main aims are to empower older people and adults, ensure those in need are routinely considered in service planning and strategies, to raise awareness through all available channels, and to eliminate discrimination of older people.
The charity also wants to work in partnership with government bodies and other third sector organisations to achieve its vision.
Live at Home provides weekly lunch clubs, one to one befriending, telephone befriending, group outings, and social gatherings.
A spokesperson said: ‘Live at Home has amazing volunteers and recognises the need to support each other, and we welcome new volunteers.
‘During the pandemic, Live at Home contacted 8,000 people to ensure they had the basics shopping and medication.’
Currently, the charity is asking companies to support it during Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from May 15 to 21.
Live at Home says the chosen theme of ‘loneliness’ resonates with its mission to support lonely and isolated adults and older people in the island.
It’s asking companies to encourage their staff to wear their slippers to work on May 19. Companies taking part will be asked to raise money for Live at Home through a suggested slipper fee of £2.
Money raised will specifically go towards helping the charity support member’s monthly social events.
Anyone looking to take part should let Live at Home know by contacting interim chief executive Karen Winter on 616571.
General donations can be sent directly to Live at Home, The Salmon Lake Centre, Wheel Hill, Laxey IM4 7NL.
People can find the charity’s website at liveathome.im