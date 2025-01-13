As a result, the road is currently shut.
The fire appears to be near to Ramsey Grammar School and Bunscoil Rhumsaa.
The fire service, ambulance crews and police officers are all at the scene.
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Isle of Man Constabulary for comment.
We’ll bring you live updates as the situation develops.
‘Ongoing incident’
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service has said the situation is ‘ongoing’ and they won’t be providing any further details at this time.
Pictures circulating on social media appear to show thick smoke near to Ramsey Grammar School on Lezayre Road.
Ambulance, Police and Fire crews have been seen in the area.
The road currently remains shut.
Busses diverted
Bus Vannin has said that due to the emergency road closure, buses are unable to serve Lezayre between Sulby Bridge and Ramsey.
All services are diverted via St Judes and Jurby Road until further notice.
A spokesperson added: ‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused’.
Pictures from the scene
Photos circulating on social media appear to show thick smoke coming from a property just west of Ramsey Grammar School’s West Building.
Richard Radcliffe has shared these two photographs at this morning’s incident which show emergency services at the scene, with fire crews battling the blaze.