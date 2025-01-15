Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Open mic with Alex and Craig at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 7pm to 10pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Granty at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Retro Night at Pinewood Social Club, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Ladies Showcase at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.

- A Third Above at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Toby Higgins at the Creek, Peel.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Steve Nash at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Railway, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.

- Winston Liu at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Swarf Damage and Half Naked Headline at the Rovers Return, Douglas, 9pm.

- Alex Harris at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Chris Cuthbert at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 12:30am until close.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Winston Liu at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:15pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.