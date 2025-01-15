Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Open mic with Alex and Craig at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 7pm to 10pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Granty at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Retro Night at Pinewood Social Club, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ladies Showcase at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- A Third Above at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Toby Higgins at the Creek, Peel.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Steve Nash at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Railway, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Winston Liu at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Swarf Damage and Half Naked Headline at the Rovers Return, Douglas, 9pm.
- Alex Harris at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Chris Cuthbert at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 12:30am until close.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Winston Liu at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:15pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.