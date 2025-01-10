The Mountain Road between Creg-ny-Baa and Ramsey will reopen this evening at 4.30pm.
Snow and ice had kept it closed since Saturday night.
Posting the news about its reopening on social media, the Department of Infrastructure’s highway services team said: ‘The A18 Mountain Road will reopen from 4.30pm today (Friday, January 10) between Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa.
‘The Tholt Y Will Road will remain closed from the Mountain Road to the Tholt Y Will car park.
‘The condition of this road will be reassessed tomorrow morning.
‘Its condition will be reassessed on Monday (January 13).
‘The Mountain Road has been thoroughly treated with salt.
‘Despite this, motorists are reminded that there is a yellow warning in place overnight concerning icy conditions especially on higher roads and all motorists are reminded that they should drive to the prevailing conditions.‘