The Isle of Man Constabulary has urged the Manx public to only travel if absolutely necessary due to Storm Bert causing road disruptions across the island.
A number of fallen trees have been reported across the island, as a yellow weather warning remains in place for heavy rain and gales.
The Isle of Man Constabulary commented: ‘Most roads across the island are littered with branches and debris due to the weather - please avoid unnecessary journeys and stay home.
‘If you must travel, a number of roads are currently effected by fallen trees.’
