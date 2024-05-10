The second royal visit to the Isle of Man this year is set to take place today, with four Liverpool Football Club legends setting foot on Manx soil.
As part of a charity golf day at Ramsey Golf Club for the ‘Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation’, the four football legends will begin playing at 1pm, before taking part in an auction, raffle and a question and answer session with the day’s participants.
The four Anfield icons are Bruce Grobbelaar, John Aldridge, Phil Thompson and Alan Kennedy.
Bruce Grobbelaar was Liverpool’s goalkeeper during the 1980s, a period of ‘dominance’ which saw the Zimbabwean win six league titles, three FA Cups and one European Cup during his time at the club.
Central defender Phil Thompson made 340 appearances for the club and won seven league titles, one FA Cup and three European Cups.
John Aldridge and Alan Kennedy also made a number of appearances for the club while winning a number of trophies, with Kennedy scoring the winner in a 1-0 European Cup final success over football giants Real Madrid in 1981.
Interviews, photos and general videos will be posted on this live blog throughout the day.