The new Liverpool Ferry Terminal will not be accepting passengers until later this month.
This has been confirmed by the Steam Packet following recent reports that the new terminal could be in operation tomorrow (Tuesday, June 25) because of a listing on the Peel Ports website.
The listing states that the Manannan will be at the new terminal in Liverpool at 7:45am tomorrow morning, and that it will travel to the island from the new terminal for the scheduled passenger sailing from Douglas to Liverpool at 3pm.
However, this sailing will be going to the currently in use terminal at Princes Parade as usual.
Explaining why the Manannan will be at the new terminal in the morning, a spokesperson from the Steam Packet stated that this is because of continued preparation.
They said: ‘The morning sailing is a further scheduled berthing trial and for PEC (pilotage exemption certificates).
‘This is to ensure our team is fully worked up for the switch over to the new terminal, which is due to happen before the end of the month.’
Berthing trials at the terminal have been taking place since late March and have been continuing in recent weeks.
The trials have been described as a ‘mandatory safety procedure’ which enables captains to become accustomed to the new berth at ‘varying states of tide, river and weather conditions’.
A specific date has still not been given as to when the new terminal will be in use and open to the public.