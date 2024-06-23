It looks like the Isle of Man’s multi-million pound new ferry terminal in Liverpool will accepts its first passengers on Tuesday.
The Steam Packet’s fastcract is due to depart for Merseyside on Tuesday at 3pm, returning at 7.15pm.
Berthing trials at the terminal have been taking place since late March and have been continuing in recent weeks.
The trials have been described as a ‘mandatory safety procedure’ which enables captains to become accustomed to the new berth at ‘varying states of tide, river and weather conditions’.