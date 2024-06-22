After a few words from Ambrose McCartney on behalf of the London Institute of Business & Technology, the Headline Partner for Gef’s 30 Under 30, Media Isle of Man’s totally charming Editor and Welshman Dion Jones, and Head of Brand & Creative and New Yorker Kim Graziano welcomed each winner and their category partner to the stage to rapturous applause for their much-deserved moment in the spotlight and to present them with their trophy. (Which, we’d like to add, were once again all made with sustainably sourced wood and recycled plastic). Let’s have a little reminder of this year’s spectacular winners.