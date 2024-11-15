‘I work in a building that overlooks the Liverpool Ferry Terminal, and I have seen the ferry come and go twice a day, every day, for 20 years, and I never got on it. It took Deborah (Heather CEO of Visit Isle of Man) to come over to talk to me about learning from Liverpool in terms of progression around tourism, which resulted in me coming over to the Isle of Man. I came for a weekend and was blown away. I can't believe that I'd never been before, because it's beautiful and it's like the Lake District without the crowds.’