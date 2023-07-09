Today's official welcome ceremony for the Steam Packet's new £78million flagship Manxman is being live streamed.
In addition to watching it from the comfort of your own home, the whole 'welcoming' ceremony will be streamed live to a big screen on Douglas Head.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson will make a speech on the quayside, before the traditional champagne bottle is broken onto the Manxman’s bow.
Timings for the day
11:15am Speeches and champagne bottle breaking
12:30pm Build and delivery keynote speeches
10:30pm Fireworks and Manxman sail by