Offensive graffiti has been sprayed on the public road outside the entrance to the mansion belonging to Doug Barrowman and Michelle Mone.
Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed it is investigating the vandalism outside the property in St Mark’s which seemed to have appeared overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday.
Those responsible have written ‘Barrowman is a p****’ and ‘Mone is a greedy b****’.
A banner had also been draped over the gates to the property with a defamatory message.
In relation to the graffiti, a spokesman for the force said: ‘We are aware of the matter and it is currently under investigation, therefore we are unable to comment further at this time.’
Mr Barrowman and Ms Mone have been embroiled in controversy after the UK Government’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) sued PPE Medpro, linked to the couple, in 2022.
The DHSC claimed the company failed to comply with laws requiring 25 million surgical gowns supplied during the Covid pandemic to be sterile.
The company and its partners have been in discussions with administrators over a settlement with the UK Government.
In October, Mrs Justice Cockerill handed down her ruling in London, finding against PPE Medpro following a five-week trial.
The judge ordered the firm to repay £122 million plus additional costs and interest.
Mr Barrowman previously described the decision as a ‘travesty of justice’ but a spokesman for the consortium of partners involved says it is now looking at how it can settle the matter.
The £122m gowns contract, alongside an £80.85m deal for facemasks, was awarded after Baroness Mone contacted then Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove in May 2020.
The High Court case is separate to a National Crime Agency investigation into whether the couple committed criminal offences during procurement. They deny any wrongdoing.