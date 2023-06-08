A consultation on a proposal that would see residential areas implement safer streets is closing soon.
The Department of Infrastructure’s ‘Living Streets’ scheme looks to introduce more crossings, improved pavements, lanes, road systems, speed measures and traffic control.
It will close on Monday (June 12).
The first area for consideration is in central Douglas, including Ballakermeen High School and Hawarden Avenue.
But similar schemes may be implemented elsewhere in the future.
It follows the department receiving two petitions from residents in the area seeking lower traffic speeds and volumes, and highlighting concerns for pedestrians.
Issues raised in the petitions include barriers to crossing the road, poor visibility at junctions, narrow pavements, lack of on-street parking and loading bays, feeling of being ‘locked in’ by traffic, and high levels of noise and air pollution.
The ‘Living Streets’ scheme will aim to slow down the traffic moving within the area, reduce the non-essential traffic using the area as a shortcut, make it easier and safer for people to walk, wheel and cycle within the area, and make it easier and safer for school users to walk, wheel or cycle to school.
The consultation asks the public to consider what measures would be useful within the area to improve access and safety.
Following this, a final design for the scheme will be completed.
The consultation can be completed online at the government’s consultation hub.
Get access to the internet or pick up a paper copy by visiting the ‘Get online’ Centre in the Sea Terminal (open Monday to Friday from 10-1pm or 2-4pm) or for further information email [email protected]