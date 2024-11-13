Lloyds has confirmed it will close its Ramsey branch early next year due to falling customer numbers.
The banking giant says the decision has been taken to close to branch in Parliament Street due to more people banking online. Between 2018 and 2023, those banking in person at the branch fell by a third.
The bank will close on February 10, 2025 after 70 years at its current site. Any customers still wishing to carry out in-person banking will have to go to the Villiers House branch in Douglas or banking services at the Ramsey post office. which will be available from November 25.
A spokesperson said: ‘Mobile banking is more popular than ever, with visits to our Ramsey branch falling significantly over time.
‘Customers can continue to bank with us through our app, online and over the phone, alongside accessing cash at nearby free-to-use ATMs.’
Customers are encouraged to use online banking facilities while the nearest ATM in the town is only 50 metres away.
Any staff impacted by the closure will be supported by Lloyds in terms of finding another role within the company or elsewhere.