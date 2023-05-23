Castletown Commissioners have applied for permission to demolish the Bowling Green Cafe.
They say the lack of custom and the ‘relentless’ rise in the cost of operating the cafe has led to them making this decision.
The site began as a potting shed and the local authority says ‘substantial expenses’ are needed to modernise the building for its continued use as a hospitality venue.
The future of the current site has not been determined and the commissioners say they are working with the sports clubs based there.