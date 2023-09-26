Two Manx businesses are jetting off to London this week to show that the island’s rum and cocktail scene is among the best.
Supported by Visit Isle of Man, craft rum producers the Outlier Distilling Company and tropical cocktail bar Kiki Lounge are teaming up to head to Islington’s Laki Kane bar on Thursday.
The Kiki Lounge, led by Jamie Lewis and Drew Fleming and Outlier Distilling Company, led by Rick Dacey and Ian Warborn-Jones, are regular collaborators, with Kiki's 'Manx Daiquiri' using both Hoolie, Outlier's 41% rum, and Hurricane, Outlier's 64% rum, as well as co-owner Drew Fleming having used them both in his winning cocktail when he claimed the 50 Best Bars The Blend Scholarship in October 2022.
Rick Dacey, co-founder of Outlier, said: ‘Part of the reason we started making rum in the first place is because we love its ethos. The rum community is open minded and welcoming. There’s always an eye on quality but it’s about the experience as well.’
Jamie Lewis, co-owner of Kiki Lounge, added: ‘It’s our goal to deliver bar experiences that you’d put alongside the best bars in the biggest cities in the world. You do that by working with the best so it’s a real privilege to join up with UK tropical bar pioneers Laki Kane.’