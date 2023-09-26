The Kiki Lounge, led by Jamie Lewis and Drew Fleming and Outlier Distilling Company, led by Rick Dacey and Ian Warborn-Jones, are regular collaborators, with Kiki's 'Manx Daiquiri' using both Hoolie, Outlier's 41% rum, and Hurricane, Outlier's 64% rum, as well as co-owner Drew Fleming having used them both in his winning cocktail when he claimed the 50 Best Bars The Blend Scholarship in October 2022.