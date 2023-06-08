Two Manx shearers are to compete in the 2023 Golden Shears Sheep Shearing & Woolhandling World Championships, an event which showcases the art, skill and techniques it takes to be a world champion.
The event takes place at the 2023 Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh next week.
Local shearers Philip Christian and Daniel Creer are to represent the Isle of Man, which is one of the 32 countries competing in the event.
Shearers from the island used to have to compete under the English flag but since 2017 the Isle of Man has been recognised as a country in its own right so they will be flying the flag for the Isle of Man.
They will be packing their clipping equipment next week and travelling to Edinburgh for four days of competitive shearing in what will be the biggest competition in the world this year with over two hundred shearers from all corners of the world.
Their team manager, Chris Kneale, and world council members James Radcliffe and Eleri Roberts will be accompanying them.
It is the first time for 20 years that the Royal Highland Show has hosted the competition. Daniel Creer, who has represented the island at the event twice before , previously competed in Ireland and New Zealand, his best result coming in Ireland when he reached the semi-finals.
For Philip, who farms in Maughold and Andreas it will be his first time at the world championships.
The current holder of the Golden Shears title is Welsh shearer, Richard Jones.
The competition runs for all four days of the show, from June 22 to June 25, culminating in the final which will be held on Sunday, June 25, at 7pm.
l You can watch all the action which is being streamed on YouTube
You will find it through a search on YouTube for ‘Golden Shears at RHS 2023’.