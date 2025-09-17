Isle of Man Airport has announced the new flight which will be a through service via Manchester with return flights operating every Saturday from January 10 to March 28 next year at Ronaldsway.
Posting on social media, the airport says: ‘This is a through service via Manchester, meaning you’ll stay on board during the stop - no need to disembark or re-board. It’s a smooth, time-saving option for leisure, business, or cruise travel.’
Specific flight times have not been determined but the flights will start from £99 one way.
Southampton is regarded as a gateway to the south coast and also the cruise capital of the UK. There are also direct trains to London, Portsmouth, Winchester and the New Forest.