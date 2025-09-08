Islanders are being warned to prepare for possible inner harbour flooding in Douglas, Castletown and Ramsey this week as a spell of very high tides coincides with a Met Office yellow warning.
The warning, issued on Monday afternoon (September 8), will be in force from just after midnight on Tuesday until 3am on Wednesday (September 10).
Forecasters say tides over the coming days will come ‘very close’ to causing slight flooding in some harbours, particularly overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday.
The first high tide of concern is expected at 12.50am on Tuesday in Douglas, when water levels will reach just below the Tongue.
At Castletown, levels should remain around 10cm below the lowest floodgate, though officials have advised that the gates should be closed as a precaution.
No issues are expected at the lunchtime tide later that day.
However, at around 1.30am on Wednesday, levels in Douglas are forecast to rise slightly above the Tongue, with flood defences to be deployed.
In Castletown, levels will be within a few centimetres of the floodgates, which are again expected to be shut.
In Ramsey, the tide could spill a few centimetres onto the quay at Mezeron Corner.
The Met Office has stressed that conditions will continue to be monitored closely.
With high tides persisting through the rest of the week, further warnings for coastal overtopping are expected.
For further updates, the Ronaldsway Met Office can be contacted on 0900 624 3200 or by email at [email protected].