Loganair has been selected as the air service provider for the non-urgent patient transfer air service for a further three years.
The UK regional airline is the current provider of the non-urgent patient transfer air service and has been successful in its bid to Manx Care to continue this service following a competitive tender process.
This means the airline will carry on its lifeline scheduled flights for the island community, used to attend specialist off-island medical appointments and procedures in the north-west of England.
Luke Farajallah, chief executive officer at Loganair, commented: ‘We are proud to continue our vital role in serving the Isle of Man community by providing the service for the next three years.
‘This service is more than just a flight – it is a lifeline for patients who rely on seamless connectivity to access essential healthcare in the UK.
‘At Loganair, we are deeply committed to the Isle of Man, its people, and their wellbeing.
‘We will continue to support the island and its residents, ensuring that reliable and dependable flight options are always available to those who need it most, and who must reach the care they deserve, when they need it.’
Loganair bases two of its ATR-72 aircrafts at the Isle of Man Airport, and also flies direct routes to Birmingham, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London City, London Heathrow, Manchester and Newquay.
‘We know how important these lifeline flights are for our community,’ said Teresa Cope, chief executive officer of Manx Care.
‘I’m pleased to award the contract to Loganair to continue providing this service for a further three years.
‘These air links offer vital connectivity for the residents who rely on them to access vital UK services for specialist medical appointments that cannot be delivered locally on-island.
‘l look forward to continuing to see the benefits this service brings to the island community.’