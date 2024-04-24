Loganair is to scrap Saturday flights on its Isle of Man to Birmingham route over the summer.
The Scottish airline has announced a raft of changes to its schedules as part of a root and branch review of services.
Loganair said decisive action was being taken to ‘stabilise and bring resilience to’ its core network, reducing disruption that customers have experienced over the last 18 months.
The only change to Isle of Man services is on the Birmingham route which will see Saturday flights removed from May 10. These currently depart Ronaldsway at 7.50am and take off from Birmingham at 9.15am.
Loganair described the changes as ‘temporary’, and will be in force until the end of the summer schedule on October 26.
Chief executive Luke Farajallah said: ‘I want to personally apologise to everyone who has been impacted by the unacceptable levels of disruption that have been experienced for over 18 months whilst the airline has been undertaking a re-fleeting programme.
‘We appreciate the changes we are announcing may impact some customers whose bookings may need to change.
‘While we apologise to customers affected, this decision is one that has been made for the greater good of the vast majority of customers who must be able to book and fly with confidence.’
From May 10 the Aberdeen to Teeside, Aberdeen to Newcastle and Glasgow to Southampton routes will be removed from the Loganair network.
Several other routes, including the IoM-Birmingham service, will see minor changes to frequency.
The airline said it has listened carefully to its customers and crew, and under the new leadership team is ‘acting with purpose’ to address the concerns that have been raised for a considerable time, especially from core markets in remote parts of Scotland.
It says the outcome of these changes will see the stabilisation of the daily flying programme, a reduction in the number of flights delayed and cancelled, and less disruption for the Loganair crews and customers.