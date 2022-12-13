Loganair has apologised following the inadequate support provided to a Manx resident on his journey to Liverpool.
The apology came after the Manx Independent contacted the airline about this case.
William Beighton, a 64-year-old man who has a moderate learning disability, was on his way to visit his sister, Allanna Middleton, who lives in Sunderland.
His disability means that he struggles to read or write and he can sometimes get confused and panic in crowds.
William flies to Liverpool with EasyJet to see his sister two or three times a year and has never encountered an issue.
His sister Allanna says William, who lives in Douglas, needs help getting through security, to the gate, finding his seat, retrieving his luggage and help to the exit.
Allanna tried to organise special assistance for him, but was told none was available unless he was in a wheelchair.
The solution that Loganair staff offered was to provide cheaper airfares for someone to travel with him.
Allanna said: ‘I did point out to them that this would mean that on their airline, people with disabilities have to pay more for a flight than non-disabled passengers.’
Another solution the airline provided was to ask Ronaldsway and Liverpool John Lennon Airport for help.
However, his sister explained, he also would need help to find his seat on the aircraft itself.
Allanna said: ‘The only way that Loganair would provide special assistance was for him to go in a wheelchair, so in the end I told him to do that.’
Allanna complained twice but received no response.
When we put this to Loganair, a spokesperson said: ‘We are committed to providing an inclusive environment for all customers and our staff.
‘For any customers who need assistance when travelling, we request this is logged with the individual requirements at the time of booking and, alongside our service providers, we do our best to ensure help is on hand.’
Shortly after, a manager from Loganair contacted Allanna.
Allanna said: ‘The manager apologised profusely, apparently the staff had misinterpreted the policy for dealing with disability and have now organised appropriate assistance for William, without the need of a wheelchair.
‘They have also had a meeting with staff to make sure they are informed of what is needed in such circumstances in the future.
Allanna added: ‘I feel that Loganair has changed its way of working and offered an apology which was what we were seeking.’