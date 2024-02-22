Loganair has announced extra flights between Ronaldsway Airport and the UK.
The Scottish airline confirmed its enhanced summer 2024 schedule, including improvements to its offering on flights to Heathrow, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Birmingham.
It’s also increasing its Liverpool flights for the spring, with an extra flight on Saturdays between April 6 and 27.
The Isle of Man to Edinburgh flights will return to operating four times a week with the introduction of a new evening schedule to link the two airports.
Flights to and from Birmingham from Ronaldsway Airport will also continue throughout the summer.
The island’s connection to Heathrow will be boosted with an earlier arrival time into the London airport, opening up a much wider range of same-day flight connections to North America.
The daily Heathrow service will now leave the Isle of Man at 9.45am and arrive at London Heathrow Terminal 2 at 11:20am, which means connections to the likes of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver and Seattle are now possible.
Some other improvements include a second Isle of Man to Heathrow flight running on Saturdays through the summer, offering a morning travel option in addition to the daily afternoon flight.
An additional Heathrow Sunday service will also be offered between March 31 and June 9.
These changes come as Loganair says it’s committed to ‘service continuity’, which it says will ‘hopefully ensure access to Manchester and Liverpool on multiple dates when other airlines have withdrawn flights’.
Loganair’s chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove said: ‘Summer 2024 at the Isle of Man is our most comprehensive programme to date which will help us serve more customers than ever before.
‘Overall, Loganair will be offering around 50 weekly departures from the Isle of Man to seven destinations this summer – Birmingham, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London City, London Heathrow, Manchester and Newquay.’
Ronaldsway Airport director Gary Cobb added: ‘The increased frequency of Loganair flights to and from the Isle of Man, coupled with schedule adjustments that optimise onward connections, particularly through Heathrow, is great news.
‘We will continue to work in collaboration with Loganair to further develop the route network.
‘We encourage you to book these flights, which will contribute to the ongoing growth and enhancement of connectivity to and from the Isle of Man.’