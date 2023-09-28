Loganair has announced enhanced twice daily services between Isle of Man and Manchester which will operate in November and December this year.
This comes after easyJet axed its flight service to Manchester back in June.
A statement released by Loganair says: 'The UK's largest regional airline has flown to the rescue of easyJet’s Isle of Man customers after the budget airline jettisoned its commitment to daily Ronaldsway-Manchester services ahead of the winter.
'The additional flights have been added in response to easyJet’s sudden removal of services throughout November and December.
'The move means Loganair will now operate twice daily flights, seven days a week between Isle of Man and Manchester from 31 October.'
The CEO of Loganair, Jonathan Hinkles, said: 'Consistency of connectivity is so important for the communities we serve, both for economic growth and tourism opportunities, particularly so for our island customers.
'We often see budget airlines swoop onto routes where Loganair is established, offering low prices and enticing deals. But when passenger numbers are thinner in the winter months, these competitors are nowhere to be seen.
'Loganair’s unique commitment to basing aircraft, crews and engineers in the Isle of Man offers year-round certainty of service. In comparison, easyJet suspended the route last summer, re-started and then cut back flights last winter, and it's cut back flights again this winter.
'We think it’s important that people who had booked with easyJet still have the option to travel as planned – and that’s why we’ve added the additional routes at similar times to the services that have been lost.'
Flights between Isle of Man and Manchester are available to book today at loganair.co.uk and via all major travel agents.