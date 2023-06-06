The London Manx Society’s annual lunch was attended by nearly 40 people.
Members assembled at the usual venue, the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Southampton Row, some for a pre-lunch drink and chat, before a meal and the singing of the (Manx) National Anthem and Ellan Vannin.
They were followed by a brief talk on the work of sculptor Bryan Kneale by his daughter Kate and a presentation of the work of Culture Vannin by Chlȯe Wooley, niece of former London Manx Society president Marron Honeyborne (1990-92) who died of Covid during the pandemic.
Chloë performed along with former professional musician husband Malcolm Stitt and Guild-winning children Cristl and Kerron.
The group took diners through 12 months of traditional events.
They enjoyed New Year’s Day first footing and Mylecherane’s Dance on Twelfth Night, learning it was the original tune for our National Anthem.
The group also performed the Flipper Dance, a Good Friday dance, and entertainingly explained Ole Voaldyn, celebrating the end of winter.
London Manx holds Yn Mheillea each year and were told that it’s the name of a dance too before moving on to Hop tu Naa, and ‘Jinny the Witch’ before Keegeesh Ommidjah, Creg Willy Syl, Oie il Verrey and Hunt the Wren.
The society’s Tynwald cooish will be on June 24.
Members also enjoyed a raffle.
The Steam Packet Company’s prize allows two people to travel to the island with their car at no expense and other sponsors gave £50 to use at the Manx Museum Shop, a voucher for fuel when using Mylchreests car hire and a book on Manx history and culture donated by Chloë Woolley.