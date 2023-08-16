Finlay Lewis Laing, aged 23, of Cavendish Place, Clapham, London, has pleaded not guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm.
The offence is alleged to have been committed at Villiers Square in Douglas on October 30 last year.
Mr Laing is accused of punching a man who then fell and banged his head on the ground.
The man was said to have suffered a fractured skull and brain hemorrhage.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that the case should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
Advocate Jim Travers represented the defendant and agreed that it should be committed to the higher court.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committal proceedings will be held on October 5.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, and not to contact the complainant or witnesses.