Last night's 9.05pm flight from Ronaldsway to Gatwick won't now leave the Isle of Man until 2.25pm today.
The airport said that the delay was due to a series of delays on the aircraft's schedule throughout the day, which has meant the aircraft would have needed to have an extension outside of Ronaldsway's operating hours, which bosses at the airport said they could not facilitate last night.
Manx Radio is reporting that passengers in London had boarded the 7.15pm aircraft to the Isle of Man last night before being told they wouldn't be flying.