Father and son duo Robert McAleer Senior and Junior are leaving the Douglas pub they have run for over a decade.
The pair have announced they are to depart the Thirsty Pigeon on Victoria Street after opening the freehouse in the Spring of 2014.
Posting on Facebook they said: ‘It is with mixed emotions we announce that after 10 years, our time at The Thirty Pigeon has come to an end.
‘The last 10 years at The Thirsty Pigeon have been a blessing, the friendships and relationships we’ve built we’ll cherish forever.
‘We’ll forever be in debt to our amazing Pigeon family.
‘We leave the Pigeon with fond memories and an immense pride to have been a part of the Douglas Pub life.
‘We hope you can enjoy the success we did and look forward to seeing you on the right side of the bar.
‘Finally, Rob Jr and Tamara wish to remind you that Refuge is still thriving and are looking forward to welcoming everyone soon.’