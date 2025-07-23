The Isle of Man’s longest-running beer, cider and gin festival has been hailed a ‘great success’ following its six-day run at the Sulby Glen Hotel.
Held from Wednesday last week until Monday evening, the popular event drew in scores of punters keen to sample a wide range of UK beers, ciders and gins that aren’t usually found in local pubs and bars.
While the festival didn’t see the venue completely packed out, Sulby Glen manager Rosie Christian, who has been at the pub for 48 years and in the pub trade for 58, said it remains an important event that should continue.
‘We always try to have something for everyone,’ she said.
‘It’s good to see people coming up and enjoying themselves, and we’ll be continuing the festival as long as we can.’
Alongside the wide range of drinks, festival-goers also enjoyed hearty pub food and live music across the week.
John Bussey from Ramsey, enjoying a drink with friends, said: ‘I think it’s fabulous and very important.
‘It gives people a chance to come together.
‘The boys I’m here with, we regularly travel to beer festivals in Douglas, London and Sulby, of course, and we’re all CAMRA members.’
Beers on offer included limited-edition UK ales and ciders.
On the Friday (July 18), the Sulby Glen also hosted a charity bingo night, with cash prizes and a raffle.
On Saturday, the pub, situated on a fast section of the TT Course, hosted a ‘coffee morning’ in aid of the Great North West Air Ambulance Service.
It included teas, coffees, cake and jam stalls and a raffle.
To cap off the festival, the final day saw all remaining beers dropped to just £1 a pint, a rare bargain in today’s market and one that proved popular with locals and visitors alike.