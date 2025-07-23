Forty-year-old Mark Benjamin William Quane appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, July 22, via video link from the Isle of Man Prison.
He is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, in relation to an incident at Kerroo Coar in Peel, where Mr Quane lives, on May 25.
His advocate Peter Taylor submitted a bail application, saying that all witnesses had now given statements, and that his client would be denying the allegation, on the basis of self-defence.
He has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery and will appear there on a date to be set.