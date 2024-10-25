Plan.com headquarters on Victoria Street in Douglas has won the British Institute of Interior Design's (BIID) Interior of the Year Award 2024, earning recognition for its outstanding office design.
The headquarters of the business communcations providers, completed in May 2023, received the award after first winning the regional prize before going on to secure the national title, competing against projects from across the UK.
The award highlighted the innovative design and thoughtful planning behind the tech company's headquarters, which was brought to life in collaboration with the Isle of Man-based James Brookman Design.
The BIID praised the design for prioritising physical, visual, and functional connectivity, with features such as suspended structural floor plates that maximise daylight and acoustic solutions.
A key highlight of the interior is the extensive use of biophilic elements, including a ‘living wall’ spanning four storeys, and natural wood features that ‘enhance the sense of calm throughout the building’.
Lee Vowles, head of infrastructure at plan.com, said: ‘The awards are the icing on the cake for an incredible 18 months for me and my talented team, made possible thanks to the dedication and buy-in from the local tradesmen, whose skills and expertise were essential to the project’s successful delivery.
‘Plan.com strives for excellence in everything we do, so a lot of planning was needed to ensure we met all the needs of our people, while staying true to Dan’s vision of a workplace that is both natural and modern.’