Look out for Dolcasso the dolphin
Subscribe newsletter
Along with the 30-plus dolphin sculptures located around the island for the Big Splash, this year’s fundraising public art trail in aid of Hospice Isle of Man, there’s one that’s very different, Dolcasso.
Unlike the other individually designed sculptures installed at landmark coastal and countryside sites around the island, Dolcasso is ‘of no fixed abode’, the roving dolphin that can be found in a different location (from 4pm) every Friday until the end of the campaign on Monday, September 19. Dolcasso’s transportation is arranged courtesy of JCK Ltd.
And because Dolcasso doesn’t feature on the Big Splash trail or have a code on the Big Splash app (downloadable from thebigsplash.im) its location will be revealed each Thursday on iomtoday.co.im and Isle of Man Newspapers’ social media channels.
Trail trackers will, though, find a space for Dolcasso in the Big Splash passport, available, along with Big Splash stickers, from Hospice shops island-wide.
There’s also a chance to win a Big Splash T-shirt, just email a selfie of you with Dolcasso to [email protected] A new winner will be announced each week.
The Big Splash is an inspirational public art project helping to raise vital funds towards the £5million Hospice Isle of Man needs annually to continue providing its extensive range of end-of-life and palliative care services, all delivered at no cost. To find out more visit hospice.org.im.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |