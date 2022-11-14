Lorry ends up on its side in field
Emergency services had to deal with an overturned heavy goods vehicle on the Shoulder Road near South Barrule this morning.
The road was closed between its junction with the A3 Castletown Road and the Mines Road, while the incident was dealt with.
The fire and rescue service’s David Cowley said: ‘Crews from Malew and Douglas were dispatched to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a heavy goods vehicle.
Upon arrival crews were faced with a vehicle that had left the road and was lying on its side in a nearby field.
‘The driver had managed to release himself from the vehicle and was given medical attention by fire crews on scene before being handed over to paramedics.
‘Crews remained in attendance for approximately 30 minutes. Conditions today were particularly misty so we would like to remind you all to drive to the conditions.’
