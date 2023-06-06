First Ramsey Scout Group has been awarded funding from Manx Lottery Trust to improve access into its headquarters.
The £2,500 grant has part funded the fitting of a new extra-wide door with a low threshold, a concrete access ramp, and a handrail.
These new fixtures will allow the building to become more accommodating to wheelchair users and those with other disabilities.
The Scout Group is one of 15 in the Isle of Man which support about 700 young people by providing fun and adventurous experiences, and skills for life.
Paul Aldridge, Scout leader at Ramsey Scout Group, said: ‘Before starting the redevelopment, the entrance to the building was a trip hazard and wasn’t wide enough to accept a wheelchair.
‘We’ve recently been making significant improvements to the Scout Group headquarters, and these additions will be a great step forward in creating an inclusive, welcoming, and most importantly, a safe environment.
‘We’d like to say a huge thank you to the Manx Lottery Trust for its support, which will help the group continue in supporting many young people for years to come.’
Stephen Turner, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘We’re pleased to support Ramsey Scout Group with these new accessible features, which will allow children and leaders of all abilities to access the building, and be able to enjoy the wonderful activities which the group has to offer.’
Manx Lottery Trust’s smaller grant programme provides community funding between £300 and £2,500. Information and application forms can be found at www.mlt.org.im/grant-programmes.