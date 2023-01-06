The Louis Theroux evening at the Gaiety in October cost more than £13,000 more to put on than it made in sales.
Figures have been released by Education, Sport and Culture Minister Julie Edge after a question from John Wannenburgh (Douglas North).
Mr Wannenburgh asked Ms Edge what the takings from the night were and what were the costs, he also asked how many people attended and how many complementary tickets were issued.
In her responses, she explained that the evening ‘In Conversation with Louis Theroux’ was the Arts Council’s annual lecture for 2022 and had a budget of £35,000.
She said: ‘The Isle of Man Arts Council (IOMAC) is a sponsored body of the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, whose annual budget is derived solely from the lottery taxes with the non-commercial purpose of funding and supporting arts and cultural projects and events throughout the Isle of Man.
‘The Annual Lecture falls within Ambition One of the Tynwald approved National Development Strategy for Culture and the Arts 2017-2027 which aims to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy culture and the arts through promotion of excellence and best practice in order to inspire audiences and practitioners. This is achieved by supporting and bringing world class acts and exhibitions to the Isle of Man.’
While the event had a budget of £35,000. a total of £35,192.88 was spent, with £21,891.72 being recouped from ticket sales. All 860 seats were filled.
Ms Edge said that as a result of this, ‘the event therefore came in under budget by £13,301.16’.
The minister added: ‘The difference saved remains within the IOMAC budget to be reallocated to the creative community via further underwriting and grant funding.’
So it actually lost £13,301.16.
The reply from Ms Edge also didn’t outline whether bar costs and sales were included in these figures.
A total of 22 complimentary tickets were held, with eight going to competition winners and 14 being awarded by the Arts Council.