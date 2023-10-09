In a podcast episode released this week, TT rider Peter Hickman stars on ‘Stompcast’ hosted by Love Island star Dr Alex George.
Now a mental health advocate, Dr Alex partnered with Visit Isle of Man to record an exclusive three-part episode on the Isle of Man.
Since Love Island, Dr Alex George uses his platforms to create meaningful dialogues about wellness and resilience. Through ‘Stompcast’, he aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health and empower individuals to prioritise their emotional, mental and physical wellbeing.
The collaboration comes as a new survey of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by Visit Isle of Man, revealed that less than half of British adults (48%) find time to go outside every day.
The research also found that younger people are particularly struggling to get outdoors, with just 29% of 16-24 year olds saying they find time to go outside every day.
In light of these findings, Visit Isle of Man partnered with Dr Alex George, to call on the public to use their holidays to go somewhere where they can switch off, enjoy nature and recharge.
The ‘Stompcast’ episode, which was recorded in Groudle Glen, features a candid conversation with Peter Hickman, shedding light on the mental and physical challenges and triumphs he has experienced throughout his esteemed motorsport career.
Dr Alex George said: ‘Visiting the Isle of Man has been an incredible experience.
'The beauty of this island is not only found in its extraordinary landscapes but also in the welcoming spirit of its people.
‘Recording this episode of “Stompcast” here, with TT legend Peter Hickman, has allowed us to delve into important conversations about mental health, resilience and the undeniable connection between mind and environment, I want listeners of this episode to feel inspired to harness their own resilience and find strength in the face of adversity.
‘The findings from Visit Isle of Man’s survey show that so many of us are struggling to get outdoors.
'I’m calling on everyone to prioritise switching off and getting outside.
'This is so important for our wellbeing, and having experienced the natural wonder that is the Isle of Man, I can’t think of a better place to switch off and immerse in nature to boost your mood and build mental resilience.’
The first of the three part episode was released yesterday (Monday October 9), with the subsequent episodes releasing today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday). All episodes will be made available on Apple, Spotify and other mainstream podcast platforms.