Passengers at the Isle of Man Airport have been told to expect disruptions this morning due to low visibility.
This morning’s 8:40am easyJet flight to Liverpool initially departed, but then circled the island for approximately half an hour before returning to Ronaldsway.
This flight has now been delayed until 4:10pm, while the incoming easyJet flight from Liverpool, scheduled to arrive at 7:40am this morning, is now due to arrive at 3:40pm.
Other flights to London, Birmingham and Manchester are also set to experience delays.
A spokesperson from Ronaldsway commented: ‘Due to low visibility in the Isle of Man today, we are experiencing some disruption to flights. We advise all passengers to check directly with your airline for the latest flight information.
‘Please continue to arrive and check in as normal unless advised otherwise.’