Island residents will have the opportunity to swap the hustle and bustle of the TT for the relative quiet of Denmark next summer.
Mann Link Travel is organising the six-night trip, which departs direct from Ronaldsway on June 1 and returns on June 7.
The package, which starts at £1,197 per person, includes four nights in capital Copenhagen and two nights in southern Danish town Sønderborg.
The latter is described as a ‘picturesque blend of historic charm and modern innovation’.
The accommodation varies from three to five stars depending on budget.
To book a place, contact the firm by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]. Alternatively, you can phone 654651 or 851588.